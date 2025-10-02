BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34,717.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.18.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

