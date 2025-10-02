Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 2,458 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1%

MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

