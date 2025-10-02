B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $603.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.