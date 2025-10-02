RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $293.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

