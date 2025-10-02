Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

