Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

