jvl associates llc Invests $327,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.3%

NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,208.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,155.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

