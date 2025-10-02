Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

