Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Decreased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

