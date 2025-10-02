Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

