UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 17.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

