Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

