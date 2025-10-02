Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Chubb stock opened at $281.65 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.