ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.