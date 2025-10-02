Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Intel Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

