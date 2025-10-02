Cooper Financial Group Has $531,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.