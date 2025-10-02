Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.9%

BKNG stock opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,533.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,285.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,060.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

