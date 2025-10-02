AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

PANW stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

