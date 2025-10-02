iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $842,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.