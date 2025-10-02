1,679 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

