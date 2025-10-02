Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

