Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.