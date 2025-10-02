Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,126,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

