The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

