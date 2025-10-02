Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

