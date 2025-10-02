TFG Advisers LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.