Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5%

IBM opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

