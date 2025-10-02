CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock worth $52,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $274.86 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.