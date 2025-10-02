Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $187,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $343.72 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

