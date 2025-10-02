Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

