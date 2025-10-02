Foundry Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 773 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5%

IBM stock opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

