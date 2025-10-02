Ewa LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Ewa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

