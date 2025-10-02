RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

