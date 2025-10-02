Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.