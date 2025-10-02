J2 Capital Management Inc Has $734,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $480.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

