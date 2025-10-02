Northstar Group Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 45.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,401,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,075 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 5.1%

BMY stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

