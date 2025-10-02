Ewa LLC Invests $229,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

