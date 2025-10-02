First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.