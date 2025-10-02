BSW Wealth Partners Has $517,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $531.69 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $616.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

