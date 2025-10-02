Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

