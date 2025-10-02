Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

