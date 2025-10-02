Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $752.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $753.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.34. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

