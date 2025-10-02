Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

