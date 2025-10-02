Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 416,822 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $174,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

