A.G. BARR’s (BAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 price target on the stock.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.4%

LON BAG opened at GBX 673 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £748.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,899.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 687.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 679.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that A.G. BARR will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.