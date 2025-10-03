Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 price target on the stock.

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.99. The company has a market capitalization of £84.18 million, a PE ratio of -22,162.16 and a beta of 1.38. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 and a 52-week high of GBX 40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.