Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 price target on the stock.
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
Shares of WJG opened at GBX 32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.99. The company has a market capitalization of £84.18 million, a PE ratio of -22,162.16 and a beta of 1.38. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 and a 52-week high of GBX 40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watkin Jones
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?