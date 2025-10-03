Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Purchases £152.25 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £152.25.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 1st, Craig Foster acquired 492 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 per share, with a total value of £152.52.

On Thursday, July 31st, Craig Foster bought 602 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 per share, with a total value of £150.50.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

ONDO opened at GBX 33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.30. The firm has a market cap of £45.67 million, a PE ratio of -611.11 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 and a twelve month high of GBX 44.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ondo InsurTech had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 40.48%.

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

