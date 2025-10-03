Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.50 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $24,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,852,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,658,646.96. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $484,596.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,044,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,412. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock valued at $210,570,720. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

