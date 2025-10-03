Omai Gold Mines (CVE:OMG) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Omai Gold Mines (CVE:OMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Omai Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

Omai Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OMG opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$797.05 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.95. Omai Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96.

