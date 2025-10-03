Omai Gold Mines (CVE:OMG) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Omai Gold Mines (CVE:OMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Omai Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omai Gold Mines
Omai Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8%
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omai Gold Mines
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Omai Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omai Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.