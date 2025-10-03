BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.67.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9%
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
